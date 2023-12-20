2 Killed After ABC News Helicopter Crashes on Assignment
‘ABSOLUTE TRAGEDY’
A pilot and photographer were killed Tuesday night after a news helicopter crashed in a remote area of a New Jersey state park, the local news station 6ABC announced Wednesday. Few details about the crash, including its cause and the names of those onboard, were immediately released. The helicopter went down as it returned to Philadelphia from a news assignment at the Jersey Shore, ABC6 said. It was last spotted over the Wharton State Forest, where it crashed around 8 p.m. in a wooded area, the New Jersey State Police said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Authorities said they discovered the crash site around midnight, but an initial search was reportedly suspended due to limited visibility. “Just an absolute tragedy,” reporter Katherine Scott said during a morning broadcast on 6ABC, according to the Inquirer. “Our hearts are absolutely broken for these members of our news team and their families.”