Two people were killed and some 30 others hospitalized after a chemical spill produced a cloud of toxic gas at a West Virginia silver recovery plant. The leak happened at the Catalyst Refiners facility in Institute as workers were preparing to shut down part of the plant for cleaning, according to local emergency officials. Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said the combination of nitric acid and another substance triggered a “violent” chemical reaction that produced hydrogen sulfide gas. At least one person was seriously injured, while seven of those hospitalized were ambulance workers responding to the incident. ”We know that the first responders, they always run to the fire. They put themselves in harm’s way," Gov. Patrick Morrisey told reporters on Wednesday evening.“We’re very grateful to these brave men and women and what they do.” Some of those affected from the area around the plant were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, and even a garbage truck. Authorities said those affected showed respiratory distress, including coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, and burning or watery eyes. The leak triggered mass decontamination, with exposed individuals required to remove clothing and be washed down, while a shelter-in-place order lasted more than five hours.