2 Killed at Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball in Sacramento

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS13
Hundreds of revelers at the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball at a banquet hall in Sacramento experienced real-life terror when gunshots rang out, killing two people and leaving five others wounded. “The shooting just would never stop. It just kept going. And it was everywhere,” Missy Tolbert, who was at the event early Saturday told CBS13. “And everyone was trying to hide everywhere. There’s people holding the bathrooms doors closed because they’re trying to hide. Everyone’s trying to protect themselves.” Police said they don’t have a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made. An online flier for the party promised “security strictly enforced.”