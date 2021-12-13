Two Lions Escape at Singapore Airport, Igniting ‘Stand-Off’
RIP-ROARING TIME
Just days after a marauding family of otters viciously mauled a man in a Singaporean park, the island-nation is back in the news for another beast-related incident. Two lions in mid-transit at Singapore’s Changi Airport broke free of their containers on Sunday, causing a brief “stand-off” before eventually being sedated, The Straits Times reported. One lion was reportedly found lounging on top of its crate by Mandai Wildlife Group officials, who contained and are monitoring the animals. The pair of big cats are believed to be members of a seven-lion group being transported to an “overseas facility,” though it is not known where they came from or what their ultimate destination is.
Singapore Airlines, which handled the shipping of the beasts, declined to comment in detail on the great escape, citing “commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons.” Singapore has been plagued by incidents of animals escaping their enclosures in the past, with an African wild dog bolting from the zoo in 2014; a bull remaining at large for more than 14 hours in 2019; and a white horse (which the Times described as “muscular”) trotting free in traffic junction last year.