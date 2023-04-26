2 More Victims Discovered After Bloody Texas Post-Prom Shooting
HORRIFIC
Two additional victims have been identified in a shooting at an after-prom party in a small Texas town over the weekend, bringing the number of teenagers wounded in the incident to 11, authorities said Tuesday. More than 250 people were at the party when gunfire broke out just after midnight on Sunday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. No fatalities were reported. All of the victims, including the two people who admitted themselves to a hospital on Monday, are aged between 15 and 19 years old. Three remain hospitalized, while eight are recovering at home. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said on Tuesday that four persons of interest had been identified in what remains an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made in the case, and a motive remains unclear, Newman added. “I don’t know if you can find a motive where you would go shoot 11 innocent children, but we’re looking for it,” he said.