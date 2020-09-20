2 Out of 3 Americans Don’t Trust Trump on Coronavirus Vaccine, Poll Finds

Read it at ABC News
When it comes to coronavorus vaccines, Americans trust Dr. Anthony Fauci more than President Trump or Joe Biden. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that a bit more than two-thirds of those surveyed said they don’t have confidence in Trump’s ability to confirm if a vaccine is safe, and about half say that for Biden. But a majority of Americans feel they can rely on Fauci—whose statements about COVID-19 have often clashed with Trump’s. There’s been a 10-point drop in the percentage of people who say the U.S. will eventually get a safe vaccine—although interestingly, the decline was sharpest among Republicans.