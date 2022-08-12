Parents Tased During Chaotic Elementary School Lockdown
PANIC
Several parents tried to force their way into an Arizona elementary school after it was placed on lockdown Friday, resulting in at least two of them getting tased by police and one of them getting arrested, according to local reports. 12 News reports that Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage was placed on lockdown following reports of a suspicious person on campus. Parents reportedly got into an altercation with officers upon learning they had been blocked from entering to reach their kids. Police were ultimately unsuccessful in their search for the suspicious person and later deemed the school to be safe, with no threat to the public. They are still said to be on the lookout for a man with a forehead tattoo possibly carrying a weapon. It was not immediately clear what charges the parents would face, if any. The panic at the school came as the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was likely still fresh in many parents' minds. During that shooting, which left 21 dead, parents had confronted officers outside the school while the gunman was still inside, and some forced their way through the police cordon to reach their children.