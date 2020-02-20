2 Socialites Who Died in Freak Ferry Accident in Miami Were Found in Back Seat Embrace
Socialites Viviane Brahms and Emma Afra, who died on Tuesday when their Mercedes-Benz rolled off a car ferry and into the water in Miami, were reportedly found by police divers in an embrace in the back seat of the car. Afra, 63, may have forgotten to put her car in park and hit the gas pedal by mistake when it started rolling off the ferry. Witnesses reportedly told Miami-Dade police that the 2019 Benz S560 accelerated suddenly while it was aboard the Pelican ferry boat and plunged into Government Cut shortly after it departed from Miami’s exclusive Fisher Island. Afra, who reportedly had a home on the island, had taken the short ferry ride countless times. Afra and Brahms, 75, of Harrison, New York, were found in the car, which was upside down and roughly 52 feet below the surface, hours after the accident.