Louvre Heist Suspects ‘Partially’ Admit Their Involvement
SEEKING ANSWERS
Two male suspects questioned over the Louvre heist have “partially” admitted to being involved in the brazen robbery, according to prosecutors. The men, a 34-year-old Algerian man and a 39-year-old French resident, entered the Louvre in what appears to be an effortless eight-minute robbery. The two previous criminal offenders, stole 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of jewels on Oct. 19 in broad daylight. The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, is now under scrutiny for its subpar security, prompting the public to question the safety of its treasures. The museum’s security cameras expired in July and were not renewed. A $93 million revamp of the security system has long been promised, but “will not be finished before 2029–2030.” The two suspects were taken into custody this week after their DNA was identified. French law releases organized theft suspects after 96 hours if no charge is filed. The suspected robbers will remain in custody if they are prosecuted by Wednesday. No further information has been released about the details of the partial confession or whether the suspects have revealed what happened to the stolen items.