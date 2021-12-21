2 Cops Back on Duty After Death of Black Man Who Said He Couldn’t Breathe
CLEARED
Two cops involved in the fatal arrest of Manuel Ellis in March 2020 have been cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to resume their duties, Tacoma Police Department said Tuesday. Ellis, 33, died in handcuffs while being restrained, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Disturbing cellphone footage of the arrest appeared to show officers hitting him and putting him in a chokehold. Officers Armando Farinas and Masiyh Ford were exonerated after “a thorough review of the department’s Internal Affairs investigation, which included criminal investigations by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Washington State Patrol and Attorney General’s office.” A police spokesperson said Farinas, who put a spit hood over Ellis’ head, had “no other contact” with Ellis. Ford’s actions, including holding Ellis’ legs so he could be restrained, were “found to be reasonable and appropriate.” Three other officers were charged earlier this year and have pleaded not guilty.