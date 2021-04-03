2 Teens Charged After Girl Killed During Backyard Target Practice
TRAGEDY
Two teens have been arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Candace Chrzan who was killed earlier this week when some backyard shooting practice between friends went terribly wrong. “At some point, Candace did have possession of a .22 pistol that they were using for target practice,” Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey said. “The gun jammed and she handed it to 17-year-old Jeremy Matthew Gray to clear the jam. As he was proceeding to do so, the gun did go off, it did strike Candace in the head and ultimately resulted in her death.”
Gray was charges with multiple offenses including involuntary manslaughter. Another teen, Samuel Blake Grier, was arrested for making terroristic threats after he posted a video threatening to kill Gray. “Accidents happen and now two families’ lives have been changed forever and one is forever gone. In times like this, we cannot let Candace’s life be taken from us without learning from this tragedy,” said Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley.