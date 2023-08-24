CHEAT SHEET
Pair of Tourists Arrested After Yet Another Italian Landmark Is Defaced
Two tourists was arrested after another famed Italian landmark was vandalized on Wednesday. The Vasari Corridor, a 460-year-old historic passageway in Florence, was defaced with Munich soccer graffiti, capping off a rough summer for Italian historic sites after numerous other incidents of vandalism by tourists over the past few months. This one is costly, with Italy’s Culture Ministry saying it would require about $10,800 to fix. The two suspects, aged 20 and 21, were arrested after their Airbnb was raided on Thursday. Two cans of black spray paint and clothing with paint stains were recovered by Italian officials.