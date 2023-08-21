CHEAT SHEET
2 U.S. Soldiers Jailed in Germany for Stabbing a Man to Death
Two American soldiers were jailed near Trier, Germany after allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man to death following an altercation. The victim ultimately bled out from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, according to autopsy results released on Monday. Officials say the man got into an argument at a local fair with the Americans, aged 25 and 26, which led to a “scuffle” early Saturday morning. German police said he was attacked by the two off-duty soldiers, who have since been handed over to U.S. military law enforcement officials, per NATO procedure. It’s still “completely unclear” what caused the initial argument and subsequent stabbing, said prosecutor Manfred Stemper.