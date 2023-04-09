CHEAT SHEET
2 Wisconsin Cops Killed in Traffic Stop Shootout
Two police officers were killed in a shooting during a traffic stop Saturday in Northern Wisconsin. The shooting occurred shortly after an officer from the Chetek Police Department pulled over a motorist at around 3:38 p.m. local time just outside the town of Cameron. Police and the driver exchanged gunfire, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and two officers—one Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer—were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital following the shooting, but later died as well. Neither the names of the officers or the suspect have been shared, and an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.