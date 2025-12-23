2-Year-Old Among 5 Killed in Medical Transport Plane Crash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Runners and athletes rely on their sneakers to enhance performance and protect their feet from injuries. While there are plenty of footwear brands that specialize in supportive footwear, investing in quality shoes isn’t cheap. When it comes to athletic shoes, you get what you pay for. If you’re in the market for some new kicks, Hoka’s Black Friday sale came early so that you can treat your feet to a fresh pair now. Hoka’s performance sneakers have a solid reputation, particularly among the running community, for delivering comfortable shoes that aren’t so cushiony that their pillowy soles compromise the foot’s security. But with price points ranging from $60 to $280 a pair, its loyal fanbase appreciates occasional discounts, which is why Hoka’s Holiday sale is in motion.

Prices on shoes and apparel have been quietly marked down since the beginning of the month (post Cyber Monday), and now select styles are up to a whopping 50 percent off. You’ll find a slew of discounted bestsellers, including the men’s Graviota 5 in a variety of colorways and designs, the women’s Kawana 2, and the unisex Challenger GTX 7, all marked down 20 percent or more. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the fitness lover on your list or a new pair of shoes or sweats for yourself, now is the time to add to cart.