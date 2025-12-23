2-Year-Old Among 5 Killed in Medical Transport Plane Crash
A plane carrying burn victims to a hospital for treatment has crashed off the Texas coast, killing five and leaving one person missing. A 2-year-old child was among those killed when the Mexican Navy twin turboprop crashed near Galveston on Monday, according to US Coast Guard officials. Four of the eight people onboard were members of the Mexican Navy, the force said. Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen told KPRC the remaining four were civilians, part of an operation by the Michou and Mau Foundation, which takes children with severe burns to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Galveston. Two people have been found alive, although their condition is not yet known. A local man identified as Sky Decker told CNN he’d jumped in and pulled one woman out of the wreckage before divers arrived. “It looked like it would be impossible for anybody to survive. The plane was almost completely underwater,” Decker said. According to the Coast Guard, one passenger on the flight from the Mexican state of Yucatán is still missing. Mexico’s Navy issued a statement expressing “its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.” Meanwhile, the Michou and Mau Foundation said, “We express our deepest solidarity with the families in light of these events.”