2-Year-Old Boy Dies While Undergoing Circumcision, Baby Brother Rushed to ICU
HORRIFYING
A 2-year-old boy has died while undergoing circumcision at a private health clinic in Australia, and his younger brother was sent to intensive care after the procedure. Frantic efforts were made to save the toddler’s life after he failed to wake up following the procedure at Gosnells Medical Clinic in Perth, according to local media reports. Authorities suspect the boy suffered an adverse reaction to the anesthetic that was used, but the coroner will also be investigating the cause of death.
“The death of the 2-year-old boy is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner,” a police spokesperson was quoted telling 7 News. The boy’s 7-month-old brother underwent emergency surgery after the procedure and spent a night in the ICU, but has reportedly since been released. It was not immediately clear what complications he may have suffered. Public hospitals in Australia are prohibited from performing circumcision unless there are medical reasons for the procedure.