2-Year-Old Starves to Death After Dad Suddenly Dies of Heart Disease
HEARTBREAKING
Months after a father and his 2-year-old son were found dead in a New York apartment, police have revealed their heartbreaking cause of death: The child likely died of starvation after his father succumbed to heart disease. The Ontario County Sheriff's Department announced the findings earlier this week. David Conde Sr., 59, is said to have suffered from “cardiovascular disease,” leaving his son, 2-year-old David Conde Jr., without food. The toddler’s death was deemed accidental. “It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed,” police said. The pair were discovered on Feb. 15 in their apartment in the city of Geneva; they had last been seen alive on Jan. 22.