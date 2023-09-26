20 Killed in Gas Station Explosion as Armenians Queue for Fuel to Flee Nagorno-Karabakh
BITTER BLOW
Authorities in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh say 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in an explosion at a packed gas station with people waiting for fuel to flee the enclave after the defeat of Armenian separatists last week. The regional health department said 13 people were killed outright and seven others died of their injuries, although the cause of the blast at the gas station in Stepanakert was unknown. Thousands have fled the enclave after Azerbaijan seized key heights and junctions in a 24-hour offensive last week and Russian peacekeepers threw in the towel. The U.S. has called on Azerbaijan to maintain a ceasefire and protect the rights of civilians in the enclave as negotiations continue on its longer-term status within Azerbaijan.