    CHILD VICTIMS ACT

    20 Men Sue Madison Square Boys Club, Claim It Failed to Protect Them From Child Sexual Abuse

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Michael Dodge/Getty

    Twenty men filed a lawsuit against the Madison Square Boys Club in New York on Tuesday, claiming that the institution—which aimed to give young boys a safe community—failed to protect children from sexual abuse that occurred “in plain sight” between 1950 and 1980. The lawsuit accuses pool doctor Reginald Archibald and former basketball coach Nicholas Antonucci of molesting young boys. The plaintiffs were able to file legal action through the Child Victims Act, which opened a one-year window for child sexual abuse survivors to seek justice in New York state.