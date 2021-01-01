20 Million COVID Cases and THIS Is What People Did Last Night

The United States passed the 2o million mark for COVID-19 cases on Friday, but some people apparently think the pandemic is over. In Florida, which is in the midst of a second surge, huge crowds milled in the streets and packed into bars and restaurants to ring in the New Year.

“We are not surprised that everything is open but there is no social distancing at all and people are packing together. No one cares,” Philip Farenholtz, visiting Miami Beach, told WGN.

The Florida party scene was red hot even though the state reported 17,000 new cases on Thursday and confirmed it had detected a variant of the virus that is believed to spread much faster.