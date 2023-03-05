Yet Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio

A second Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Friday, springing authorities into clean-up duty—again—and residents fearful for their safety.

The derailment occurred near state Route 41 in Springfield just before 5 p.m., according to WHIO. Of the train’s 212 cars, about 20 derailed, with four containing residual amounts of diesel exhaust fuel and polyacrylamide water solution. It led to a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents that was lifted early Saturday morning.

“There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time,” the Clark County government wrote on Facebook. Agencies that responded included Springfield’s fire, rescue, and police departments; the Ohio State Highway Patrol; the Ohio Department of Public Safety; the Ohio Department of Transportation; and the state’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Authorities noted that both substances are commonly transported by rail, and because Springfield was not near a protected water supply, the area’s water was safe to consume. Still, residents who witnessed the derailment worried as debris flew from the wrecked train cars.

“I was just sitting at the intersection when the train’s going by; and, I was playing on my phone,” witness Shawn Heaton told WHIO. “When I looked up, all kinds of debris was shooting out from underneath the train so, I started recording.”

The recording ended as cars turned around to flee the crash site. “I mean, it was just time to go,” he said.

The train derailment is the company’s third in the nation since early February, when 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. Some of the train’s cars burned for days, sending toxic chemicals into the air and water supply and making clean-up crews sick as they responded. The incident forced emergency responses from officials in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and forced residents within a mile of the site to evacuate.

Officials have removed more than 700 tons of contaminated soil and almost two million gallons of liquid from the site so far, according to NPR.

A second derailment happened on Feb. 16 outside of Detroit, with four Norfolk Southern rail cars tipping over. One of the train’s cars contained liquid chlorine, but it was far removed from the four derailed cars and was one of the first ones sequestered once authorities responded, according to WHIO.