20-Year-Old U.S. Man Posed as Janitor to Sneak Into Germany and See Girlfriend
A 20-year-old American man flew to Germany and posed as a janitor in a bid to bypass pandemic travel restrictions so he could see his girlfriend, airport police said, according to Deutsche Welle. The man, who has not been identified, is said to have worn a reflective vest while carrying around trash bags in an attempt to pass through an airport security checkpoint unnoticed. But one “watchful” airport employee tipped off the police after noticing that the young man could not speak German and did not have an ID tag. After being detained by police, the American reportedly admitted that he had been trying to sneak in to see his girlfriend, since most U.S. citizens are currently prohibited from entering the country due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. He was put on a flight back to the U.S. the day after he was caught.