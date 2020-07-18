20-Year-Old Junior World Champion Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dies in Moscow
Former Olympian figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died in Moscow at the age of 20, the Australian Olympic Committee announced Saturday. Alexandrovskaya emigrated to Australia in 2016 and won the junior world championship for her adopted country in 2017. Her skating partner, Harley Windsor, said her death left him “devastated,” and he wrote on Instagram, “The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart.” The pair competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics together, and Alexandrovskaya retired soon after due to injuries. Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Alexandrovskaya died after falling out a window, and that she had apparently left a note behind, leading investigators to believe she took her own life. Her death comes less than two weeks after the passing of Alex Pullin, an Australian world champion snowboarder and Olympian, who died July 8.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.