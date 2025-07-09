A 20-year-old crew member was found dead on a $165,000-a-week superyacht in an incident that police are investigating as a murder.

Paige Bell, a South African national just shy of her 21st birthday, was working as a stewardess on the 142-foot ship, named Far From It, local police confirmed to The Daily Mail. The ship was docked at Harbour Island, a popular luxury vacation destination in the Bahamas.

Police found the victim in the ship’s engine room alongside the man suspected of killing her, who is a 39-year-old Mexican national, the Mail reported.

Bell, who was visibly injured and unresponsive, was pronounced dead by a doctor at the crime scene soon after police arrived.

The suspect also had a severe injury to his arm, which police told the Mail they believe was the result of a suicide attempt.

Police boarded the yacht around 1 p.m. on July 3, responding to a report of an incident at the marina where the ship was docked. They were informed that Bell had been missing for a short period of time and searched until uncovering the crime scene.

Police responded to reports of a marina in Harbour Island, the luxury vacation hotspot in the Bahamas pictured here. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Police continue to investigate the case, and the suspect’s connection to the victim and the ship remain unknown.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for comment.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Bell’s family expressed their grief.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beautiful Paigey’s life was brutally taken from us last night,” they said. “As a family, we are doing our best to process this unimaginable loss. We kindly ask for understanding and sensitivity during this incredibly difficult time.”

Bell’s family called her death “devastating” and “unimaginable.” Facebook/Chelsey Jacobs

The family said that Bell “was loved beyond measure and touched the lives of so many with her light, her ambition, and her beautiful spirit.”

A GoFundMe to raise money for Bell’s parents was launched by her former colleagues on a different yacht, Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean, which she worked for until December 2024. It has already raised $43,000—exceeding its $16,000 initial goal.

Paige Bell was days shy of her 21st birthday when she died aboard a superyacht. Facebook/Paige Bell

“Paige was more than a teammate, she was family,” her colleagues wrote. “Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went.”

The post said that her mother was encouraging people to honor Bell by eating red velvet cake on July 14, which would have been her 21st birthday, “in remembrance of the beautiful soul she was.”

A friend told the Mail that Bell was a “golden girl,” calling what happened to her “despicable.”

Harbour Island, where the yacht was docked when the girl died, is favored by billionaires and celebrities for its pink-sand beaches. DEA / A. VERGANI/De Agostini via Getty Images

The yacht where Bell was killed can cost up to $165,000-a-week to rent, and it was listed for sale at $12.9 million in 2020. The ship features six cabins and a cocktail bar.