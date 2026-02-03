200 Cruise Passengers Sickened After Horror Outbreak

Two hundred passengers have fallen ill after a suspected gastroenteritis outbreak on a cruise ship. The Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral was sailing to the Norwegian Fjords on a 10-night cruise when the passengers came down with “symptoms of gastroenteritis,” a passenger told The Shetland Times. Gastroenteritis is an “intestinal infection that includes signs and symptoms such as watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever,” according to the Mayo Clinic. A traveler onboard told the Press and Journal that while crew members were doing everything possible to manage the outbreak, conditions on the ship quickly deteriorated. She described the atmosphere as uncomfortable. Health services director Kate Bunya said the Balmoral would return to Southampton, England, to undergo a thorough cleaning of both the ship and the terminal. She emphasized that protecting passengers and crew remains the company’s top priority and said strict hygiene and safety protocols are in place.