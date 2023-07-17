200+ Guns Recovered from Rex Heuermann’s Home: Cops

CHEAT SHEET
Police recovered more than 200 guns from the home of Gilgo Beach serial murder suspect Rex Heuermann, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News on Monday. “He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Harrison said. Heuermann is said to be an avid duck hunter and had permits for a whopping 92 firearms, but it’s unclear whether all of the recovered weapons were obtained legally. His home was searched Sunday as he’s being investigated for the killing of at least three women over a decade ago, whose remains were found alongside several other bodies in marshes near Gilgo Beach in New York.