200 Workers at Bay Area Horse Track Infected With COVID-19 in Widening Outbreak
WHOA
More than 200 employees at a San Francisco Bay Area horse racing track tested positive for COVID-19 this week in an outbreak that represents more than 20 percent of Berkeley County’s reported infections. Two dozen of the 500 employees at Golden Gate Fields had tested positive for the virus the previous week and caused the track to shut down all operations on Nov. 13. As track management tested everyone, however, they realized they had a massive outbreak on their hands. Many of the employees at Golden Gate Fields live in dormitory-style housing at the track, where 1,300 horses also reside, and public health officials believe that arrangement led to the rapid spread of the virus. All infected employees have been placed in off-site quarantine. The track has been operating since May with no fans allowed on the premises.