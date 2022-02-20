CHEAT SHEET
    2,000-Pound Gravestone Crushes Mom of 5 at NYC Cemetery

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    A 53-year-old mother of five was reportedly crushed by a 2,000-pound gravestone while working at a Staten Island cemetery alongside her son. Elvira Navarro was killed back on Oct. 28, but her family is now taking legal action and accusing the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association of negligence, the New York Post reports. Navarro had been employed by a third party to do work at the cemetery when the accident took place. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The family’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

