PLAY BALL
2017 ALCS Playoffs: Schedule and Live Stream the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros
The 2017 American League Championship Series playoffs start Friday, October 13. Here’s the full playoff schedule.
The 2017 American League Championship Series (ALCS) playoffs are finally upon us.
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees set their place in the playoffs with a Game 5 win over the Cleveland Indians, despite losing the first two games of the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in their matchups.
The Yankees, who have 27 World Series titles under their belt, are facing off against the Houston Astros, who have no series titles. But at 101-61, the Astros procured the AL’s second-best record during the regular season, behind the Cleveland Indians.
The Full 2017 ALCS Playoff Schedule
Game 1
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET
WHERE: Minute Maid Park
WATCH: On FS1
Game 2
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. ET
WHERE: Minute Maid Park
WATCH: On Fox
Game 3
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
WHERE: Yankee Stadium
WATCH: On FS1
Game 4
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at TBA
WHERE: Yankee Stadium
WATCH: On Fox or FS1
** Game 5
(only necessary if going into best of 7)
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at TBA
WHERE: Yankee Stadium
WATCH: On Fox or FS1
** Game 6
(only necessary if going into best of 7)
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 20 at TBA
WHERE: Minute Maid Park
WATCH: On Fox or FS1
** Game 7
(only necessary if going into best of 7)
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 at TBA
WHERE: Minute Maid Park
WATCH: On Fox or FS1
How to Watch or Live Stream the ALCS Playoffs
On TV: On Fox or FS1 (see above for individual playoff game)
Live Stream: On Fox Sports Go