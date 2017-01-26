2017 Winter X Games Watch Live Stream Online Full Schedule

Beginning on Thursday, January 26, the 2017 Winter X Games will feature death-defying contests like the SuperPipe, Big Air, and Slopestyle events.

Taking place in Aspen, Colorado and featurings some of the biggest names in extreme sports, the Winter X Games will be the place to see extreme athletes’ newest tricks and fiercest competition.

Additionally, this year’s Winter X Games will feature big-name musical guests on the X Games Music Stage, including Bassnectar, Anderson .Paak and his band The Free Nationals, The Chainsmokers, and G-Eazy.

Don’t miss a minute of the high-adrenaline action—catch all the musical performances and athletic feats live streaming.

How to Watch the 2017 Winter X Games Live Streaming:

Live updates will also be posted on the X Games’ official Twitter page (@XGames) and Facebook page.

Those without a cable login can find additional ways to stream thanks to Cut Cable Today’s live streaming guide to the 2017 Winter X Games.

The 2017 Winter X Games Competition Schedule

Thursday, January 26

Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifying at 2:30 p.m. EST

Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive Final at 4:00 p.m. EST

Snowmobile SnoCross Round 1 & Final at 4:30 p.m. EST

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final at 10:00 p.m. EST

Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe Final at 10:45 p.m. EST

Friday, January 27

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying at 3:00 p.m. EST

Snow BikeCross Final at 4:30 p.m. EST

Women’s Ski SuperPipe Qualifying at 8:30 p.m. EST

Men’s Ski SuperPipe Final at 10:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 28

Men’s Snowboarding Big Air Final 12:00 a.m. EST

Men’s Ski Slopestyle Final 1:00 p.m. EST

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final at 3:15 p.m. EST

Snowmobile Freestyle Final at 5:00 p.m. EST

Women’s Ski Big Air Final at 8:15 p.m. EST

Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe Final at 9:00 p.m. EST

Men’s Ski Big Air Final at 10:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 29

Women’s Ski Slopestyle Final at 12:00 p.m. EST

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final at 2:00 p.m. EST

Snowmobile Best Trick Final at 4:00 p.m. EST

The full schedule is also available at Xgames.ESPN.com

The 2017 Winter X Games Musical Guest Schedule

Friday, January 27

Bassnectar at 11:45 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 28

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals at 6:30 p.m. EST

The Chainsmokers at 11:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 29

G-Eazy at 5:30 p.m. EST