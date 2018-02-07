The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea kick off on Thursday, February 8. Among the early events not to be missed is Figure Skating, which is always sure to be a spectacle—unless, that is, some of the skaters come down with the mysterious “vomiting sickness” that has overrun the Olympic village.

Olympic Figure Skating is broken down into five events: individual men, individual women, ice dancing, pairs and the team event.

The team event was introduced in 2014, which NBC explains “consists of eight portions, two (short program/dance and free skate/dance) for each of the four disciplines. The five highest-ranked countries after each of the short program phases will advance to the free skate phase.”

This year’s American roster includes athletes as young as 17. Nathan Chen, 18, of Salt Lake City, Utah, is the current favorite, having won the national championships by completing five quadruple jumps in a single event, which, in case you were wondering, is very very hard to do. The New York Times considers him the American contender with the best chance to win gold.

Regardless of who’s competing, however, Figure Skating’s drama and pageantry always make it a fun sport to watch.

Here’s the schedule of Figure Skating events and how you can tune in.

For the entire Olympic Winter Games schedule, click here.

Full Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 8

Team: Men's short program — 8 p.m. ET

Team: Pairs' short program — 9:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10

Team: Short dance — 8 p.m. ET

Team: Ladies' short program — 9:45 p.m. ET

Team: Pairs' free skate — 11:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11

Team: Men's free skate — 8 p.m. ET

Team: Ladies' free skate — 9:10 p.m. ET

Team: Free dance — 10:20 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Pairs: Short program — 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Pairs: Free skate — 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 15

Men: Short program — 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 16

Men: Free skate — 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18

Ice Dance: Short dance — 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 19

Ice Dance: Free dance — 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Ladies: Short program — 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 22

Ladies: Free skate — 8 p.m. ET

How to Watch on TV

The Olympic Games will all be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across NBC Universal networks. For full detailed TV listings, check out NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s a full schedule of Olympic events.

How to Live Stream

All events will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.