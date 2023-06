The 2018 Full Winter Olympics Schedule

The 2018 Olympics games are here, live from Pyeongchang, South Korea. Though the official opening ceremony will take place on Friday, February 9, at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium , NBC will broadcast competitive events starting with figure skating at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8.

Athletes from around the world will compete to medal in 15 different sports, with events including Skiing, Luge, Snowboarding and Figure Skating—a sign of world unity in otherwise troubling political times.

Recognizable American athletes include figure skater Nathan Chen, snowboarders Shaun White and Jamie Anderson (Anderson won gold in the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games), and skier Lindsey Vonn. They all plan to compete for Team USA, barring sickness.

Though President Trump has yet to appoint an official U.S. ambassador to South Korea, American representatives will attend.

Here’s the full schedule of major Olympic events below, plus where to watch or live stream each event. Schedules of specific events are linked.

Note: The times below reflect when the events will be played in Eastern Standard Time (ET), which is 14 hours behind South Korea.

Full Schedule of Olympic Events

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Luge — 5:30 p.m. ET

Ski Jumping — 9:00 p.m ET

Thursday, Feb. 8

Alpine Skiing — 9:00 p.m. ET

Curling—7:05 p.m. ET and 6:05 a.m. ET

Luge — 12:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. ET

Ski Jumping — 9:00 p.m. ET

Day 1

Friday, Feb. 9

Opening Ceremony and torch relay

Alpine Skiing — 9:00 p.m. ET

Curling — 6:35 p.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8 p.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 8 p.m. ET

Luge — 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10

Alpine Skiing — 9:00 p.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 2:15 a.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating — 5:00 a.m. ET

Speedskating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Ski Jumping — 7:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11

Alpine Skiing — 8:15 p.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 1:15 a.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 7:00 a.m. ET

Luge — 4:50 a.m. ET

Snowboard — 8:00 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 2:00 a.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 12

Alpine Skiing — 9:30 p.m. ET

Biathlon — 7:00 a.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m. ET

Ski Jumping — 7:50 a.m. ET

Snowboard — 8:00 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 7:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Alpine skiing — 1:00 a.m. ET

Cross country skiing — 3:30 a.m. ET

Curling — 6:05 a.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m. ET

Hockey — 7:10 a.m. ET

Luge — 5:30 a.m. ET

Snowboard — 8:30 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Alpine skiing — 8:15 p.m. ET

Curling — 12:05 a.m.

Figure Skating — 8:30 p.m. ET

Hockey — 7:10 a.m. ET (men’s), 10:10 p.m. ET (women’s)

Snowboard — 9:00 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 5:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 15

Alpine Skiing — 9 p.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 1:30 a.m. ET

Curling — 12:05 a.m.

Figure Skating — .8:00 p.m. ET

Luge — 7:30 a.m. ET

Snowboard — 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 16

Cross Country Skiing — 1:00 a.m.

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing — 6:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Skeleton — 6:20 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 17

Alpine skiing — 8:00 p.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 4:30 a.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 8:00 p.m. ET

Hockey — 7:10 a.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating — 5:00 a.m. ET

Ski Jumping — 7:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18

Bobsleigh — 6:05 a.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 1:15 a.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 6:00 a.m. ET

Snowboard — 7:30 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 19

Bobsled — 6:15 a.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m. ET

Hockey — 2:40 a.m. ET, 10:10 p.m. ET

Ski Jumping — 7:30 a.m. ET

Speed Skating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Biathlon — 6:15 a.m. ET

Bobsled — 6:50 a.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 11:15 p.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating — 5:00 a.m. ET

Snowboarding — 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Alpine Skiing — 11:30 p.m. ET

Bobsled — 6:40 a.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 3:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 a.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 9:30 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 22

Alpine Skiing — 9:00 p.m. ET

Figure Skating — 8:00 p.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing — 9:30 p.m. ET

Hockey — 2:40 a.m. ET, 7:10 a.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating — 5:00 a.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 23

Alpine Skiing — 12:30 a.m. ET

Bobsled — 7:30 p.m. ET

Hockey — 7:10 a.m. ET

Snowboard — 10:00 p.m. ET

Speed Skating — 5:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 24

Bobsled — 7:30 p.m. ET

Cross Country Skiing — 12:00 a.m. ET

Curling — 1:35 a.m. ET

Speed Skating — 6:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 25

Cross Country Skiing — 1:15 a.m. ET

Hockey — 1:10 a.m. ET

Closing Ceremony — 6 a.m. ET at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium

How to Watch on TV

The Olympic Games will all be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across NBC Universal networks.

For full detailed TV listings, check out NBCOlympics.com.

How to Live Stream

All events will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.