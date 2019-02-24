Awards season is almost—finally—over! The 91st annual Academy Awards will bring movie season to a close this Sunday, February 24. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Unless you’ve been living under a pop-culture rock for the past few months, you probably already know that this year’s Oscars have been mired in controversy for the better part of the new year.

First, there was the resurfacing of erstwhile host Kevin Hart’s homophobic tweets, followed by his odd half-apology tour and eventual resignation.

Next, there is the fact that Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody garnered a coveted “Best Picture” nod, despite the fact that many critics—including The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon—called the film an “insult” to the Queen frontman. That’s not to mention the fact that the movie’s director, Bryan Singer, currently stands accused of serial sexual abuse.

There’s also the questionable racial politics of Green Book and its principals, and the nomination of Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which might be “the worst movie of the year.”

It should be no surprise, then, that The Daily Beast’s entertainment critics, Marlow Stern and Fallon, are not exactly excited for this year’s Oscars. Can the show ever be fixed?

Regardless, the Oscars this year aren’t entirely unredeemable.

Black Panther’s “Best Picture” nomination marks the first ever for a superhero movie, and Roma star Yalitza Aparicio’s “Best Actress” nomination is the first for an indigenous Mexican woman. Will they take home the awards in their respective categories, and save the show from being a total flop? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s how to tune in:

How to Watch the 2019 Oscars on TV:

The Oscars will be broadcast this year on ABC.

Red carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Live Stream the 2019 Oscars:

If you have a cable login, you can live stream the awards on ABC’s website and app.