2020 Debate Moderators Announced: Chris Wallace, Steve Scully, Kristen Welker, Susan Page
THE SHOWDOWNS
The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Wednesday announced the moderators for the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential debates, with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace hosting the first of the events.
Wallace, who anchors Fox News Sunday and recently hosted a contentious interview with President Trump (and also moderated one of the 2016 debates), will moderate the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. A week later, in Salt Lake City, USA Today’s D.C. bureau chief Susan Page will moderate the first and only vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. And then on Oct. 15, in Miami, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal host Steve Scully will moderate the second debate between Trump and Joe Biden. The third and final presidential debate, on Oct. 22 in Nashville, will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
“We are grateful to these experienced journalists, who will help ensure that the general election presidential debates continue to serve their unique educational purpose of helping the public learn about the candidates,” the co-chairs of the nonpartisan debate commission said in a statement. “Each individual brings great professionalism to moderating and understands that the purpose of the 2020 debate formats is to facilitate in-depth discussion of major topics.”