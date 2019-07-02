CHEAT SHEET
OMITTED
2020 Census Forms to Be Printed Without Citizenship Question
The Trump administration will print 2020 census forms without a question about citizenship, a Justice Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.
The decision was first announced by a lawyer suing the administration over the question. The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if the administration has given up its effort to add the question to the census after the Supreme Court blocked the plan last week. The court sent a lawsuit against the administration to a lower court to resolve questions about whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was honest about the true reasons for adding the question. The administration missed a deadline Monday to print the forms.
The question would undercount millions of Hispanics, according to the Trump administration’s own estimate. Recently unearthed documents show the question was formulated by a Republican operative to benefit “non-Hispanic whites.”