CAN I GET AN EXTENSION?
Trump Administration ‘Misses Deadline’ to Print Census Forms
The Trump administration has missed its own July 1 deadline to print the paper forms needed for next year’s Census, NPR reports. A website tracking the progress of 2020 Census materials shows they’re yet to be officially approved by the White House's Office of Management and Budget, which is headed by Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. Justice Department attorneys said Monday that the administration hasn’t yet decided whether it’ll make another legal bid to force the addition of a controversial citizenship question to the Census form, after the Supreme Court last week shot down the administration’s dubious rationale for it. The count is still scheduled to begin in January in Alaska before rolling out to the rest of the country by April, but the printing delay for some 350 million forms could affect that schedule. On Monday, President Trump said he was looking “very strongly” at delaying the Census, adding that he wants the courts to “make a final and decisive decision” on whether the citizenship question can be added.