CHEAT SHEET
TAKE THAT
Bernie Sanders Complains of ‘Ageism’ After 2020 Democratic Debate
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pushed back against what he described as ageism after night two of the 2020 Democratic Debates on Thursday. “I think that's kind of ageism, to tell you the truth,” Sanders said when asked about the suggestion made by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that a younger candidate would be a better choice in the 2020 race. Swalwell said older candidates need to “pass the torch” to younger candidates—quoting a younger Joe Biden speaking on the Senate floor 32 years ago. “At the end of the day what the people of this country have got to determine is what candidate is going to stand up and fight for their best interests,” Sanders told MSNBC. “What candidate will guarantee, will fight to bring health care to all, to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, take on the fossil fuel industry and transform our energy system to save the planet? That is really what the issue is.”