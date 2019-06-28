Bernie Sanders Says Middle Class Would ‘Pay More in Taxes’ Under His Administration

While answering the first question of the second Democratic primary debate on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he would raise taxes on the middle class in order to pay for his proposed programs—including Medicare for All. “People who have health care under medicare for all will have no premiums, no deductibles and copayments and no out of pockets. Yes, they will pay more in taxes and less in health care for what they get,” Sanders said. He also advocated for making public colleges and universities “tuition-free” and said he wants to completely “eliminate student debt.”