Kamala Harris: I Disagreed With Obama’s Deportation Policy
At the Democratic primary debate Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) knocked former President Obama’s deportation policy. “I disagreed with my president because the policy was to allow deportation of people who by ICE’s own definition were non-criminals,” she said, adding that she saw “parents, people who had not committed a crime” being sent out of the U.S. “As attorney general and the chief law officer of the state of California, I issued a directive to the sheriffs that they did not have to comply with detainers and instead should make decisions based on the best interest of public of the basis of their community.” Harris also said she saw victims avoiding reporting crimes because they feared being deported. “I want anybody who has been the victim of any real crime to be able to do that and not be afraid that if they do that, they will be deported because the abuser will tell them that they are the criminal,” she said. “It is wrong.”