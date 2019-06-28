CHEAT SHEET
UMMM
Marianne Williamson’s First Act in Office: Call New Zealand PM and Say ‘Girlfriend, You Are So On’
Marianne Williamson said at the Democratic debate Thursday that her first action in office would be to call New Zealand’s prime minister. “My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I would tell her: ‘Girlfriend, you are so on.’ The United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up,” she said. Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern wrote an op-ed in March stating that one of her government’s “goals and aspirations” was to make New Zealand the “best place in the world to be a child.” “We always hear about New Zealand being a great place to raise a family—and that’s certainly true. But we can always do more,” she wrote.