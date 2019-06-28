CHEAT SHEET
Marianne Williamson: We Won’t Win by Having ‘All These Plans’
Marianne Williamson criticized her opponents’ health-care plans at the Democratic primary debate Thursday evening, then insisted “we have to get deeper than superficial fixes.” “I tell you one thing, it’s nice if we have all these plans, but if you think we beat Donald Trump by having all these plans. He didn’t win by having a plan. He just said make America great again,” she said. “We have to get deeper than superficial fixes. Ladies and gentlemen, we don’t have a health care system in the United States. We have a sickness care system in the United States.” Williamson continued, saying the conversation needs to be about why so many Americans are getting sick in the first place. “It gets back into not just big pharma and health insurance companies, but chemical policies and environmental policies—and has to do with food and drug policies and environment policies,” she said.