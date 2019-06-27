CHEAT SHEET
Google Searches for Tulsi Gabbard Surge Across U.S. During Debate
Google searches for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard spiked during the first round of debates on Wednesday night. By the end of the debate, Gabbard had clinched 40 percent of Google searches in the U.S., compared to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 17 percent and the 19 percent claimed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to Google Trends. Gabbard had somehow also managed to come out on top in Australia, where she secured 36 percent of Google searches. The Hawaii representative won herself a standout moment during the debate by correcting Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) when he said the Taliban was responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks. “The Taliban didn’t attack us on 9/11, al Qaeda did. That’s why I and so many other people joined the military, to go after al Qaeda after 9/11,” she said.