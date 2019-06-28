CHEAT SHEET
QUEEN
Trump Aides Impressed by Kamala Harris’ Debate Performance
Seven different Trump allies singled Sen. Kamala Harris out as dominating the stage during night two of the 2020 Democratic Debates on Thursday night. “The only Democrat who hasn’t hurt themselves so far is Kamala Harris,” a source close to the White House told The Daily Beast. “Her years as a prosecutor clearly prepped her for coming across strong in this type of environment.” A Trump campaign adviser also said that she was highly effective in her exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden, where she called out his recent comments invoking two segregationist senators. Barry Bennett, a senior adviser on the 2016 Trump team, also acknowledged that Harris was giving her fellow Democrats a run for their money, adding, however, that “It’s like being the tallest dwarf.”