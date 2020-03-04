Bernie Sanders Victorious in Vermont Democratic Primary

Read it at Associated Press
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the 2020 Vermont Democratic primary on Tuesday night, taking his home state after claiming victory in the Nevada caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. According to the Associated Press, over 85 percent of Vermont—which has 16 delegates—voted for Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. This win comes at the heels of Sanders’ second-place showing at Saturday’s South Carolina primary. The senator is reportedly holding an election night rally at Essex Junction, a Vermont village.