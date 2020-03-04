CHEAT SHEET
    Joe Biden Wins Virginia, N.C., Alabama Democratic Primaries

    Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Virginia and North Carolina 2020 Democratic primaries on Tuesday night, two major victories after he swept the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Virginia—which has 99 delegates—was considered a swing state but has been more reliably Democratic in recent years, according to the Associated Press. Two other “moderate” contenders previously in the race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Pete Buttigeig, both dropped out of the race after Biden’s South Carolina win and endorsed him. North Carolina has 110 pledged delegates, and The New York Times reported that the state was considered a safe bet for the former vice president.

