2020 Dems Must Use Trump’s Incompetence Against Him

We tend to forget this as we watch the daily madness of the Trump presidency, but a president’s principal role is to run the executive branch. Above all, that consists of appointing personnel to thousands of roles across the administration and laying out a vision that inspires and drives that army of appointees towards common ends.

Thus, when Donald Trump assails Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (his own pick) as incompetent and/or malevolent in executing his critical role in helping manage the United States economy, he is unquestionably attacking his own judgment and fitness for office.

Indeed, each and every collapse in relations between Trump and his senior appointees reflects a consequential admission of failure in selection or management by Trump. So while some pundits insist on characterizing Trump’s erratic behavior as genius strategy, Trump’s opponents would be well-served to seize on ample opportunities to highlight how Trump is seemingly confessing he cannot do the job to which he was elected.