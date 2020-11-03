Election 2020: Live Results
You waited. You voted. And now, after hundreds of days of the strangest campaign of all time, all that’s left is the counting in the race for the White House between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The Daily Beast has partnered with Decision Desk to keep you informed up to the minute as polls close and the votes are tallied. Check back here throughout the night (and the early morning) for results from coast to coast. You can click on each state to see live, county-by-county results as they are reported by state election officials. The state-by-state predictions for winners and losers are based on Decision Desk’s metrics and calculations. Calls made by Decision Desk do not reflect the reporting of The Daily Beast. And keep in mind, especially in this wild year: no election results are official until they are certified.