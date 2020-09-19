Election Violence Could Arrive Well Before November

Matthew Egler appeared unwell. In the hours leading up to July 24, he was emailing Arizona officials, claiming to have an intimate relationship with Ivanka Trump, and stating that he might be the next Republican vice president.

Then, shortly after midnight, he allegedly drove to the Arizona Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix, smashed a glass door, and lit a fire that completely destroyed the party’s field office in what might be one of the most hotly contested counties in the upcoming presidential election. In social media posts reviewed by the Arizona Republic, Egler issued Trumpian talking points about Democrats “fixing” the election for Joe Biden. He appeared to confess to the fire as a political message. “I BOMBED THIS BUILDING” he wrote. “LISTEN TO WHAT IM SAYING.”

As America hurtles toward one of its most contentious elections in history, law-enforcement officials and security experts are warning of increased potential for violent attacks targeting the vote. Recent election cycles have been marked by unrest, but 2020’s chaotic combination of pandemic and protests has led everyone from the feds to activist groups to sound the alarm.