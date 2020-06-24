2020 New York City Marathon Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns
The 2020 New York City Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The marathon had been scheduled to be held on Nov. 1 this year, but New York Road Runners and Mayor Bill de Blasio said the health risks are too high for the event to go on as planned. “While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” de Blasio said. The 2020 race would have marked the 50th running of the event, which began in 1970. Instead, the anniversary run will be held in November 2021. Those registered for the marathon this year will receive either a refund or a guaranteed entry to the 2021, 2022, or 2023 race and will be able to participate in a virtual event. The New York City Marathon is the second major U.S. marathon to be cancelled this year, following the Boston Marathon, which had been moved from April to September prior to its cancellation.