2020 Oscars Will Go Without a Host
The Oscars will go without a host for the second year in a row, Variety reports. Head of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke, said the 2020 Oscars would go on with “no traditional host” on Wednesday. “We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” she said. The 2019 Oscars were the first show to opt out of having a host since 1989, after comedian Kevin Hart dropped out of the gig amid backlash to his homophobic tweets resurfacing online. While the 2019 show did get slightly better ratings than the 2018 show, it still drew under 30 million viewers—the second lowest rating ever for an Oscars broadcast. The Academy reportedly concluding voting on Tuesday, and nominees are slated to be announced on Jan. 13.